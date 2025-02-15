Germany Says Islamic Terrorist Motive in Munich Car Ramming

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Germany is once more reeling from a terrorist attack committed by a non-indigenous German. Accordingly, why are so many European nations exposing their indigenous and non-indigenous citizens to the wrath of Islamic terrorists, mental health attacks, foreign criminal gangs, and so on?

Once more, a Muslim national rammed a car into an innocent crowd in the name of Islam. He injured 36 people – including children (some are in a serious condition).

CNN reports, “A car plowed into demonstrators in Munich on Thursday injuring at least 36 in a suspected attack, days ahead of national elections and shortly before world leaders were due in the southern German city for a high-level security conference.”

The Afghan national was born in a country that persecutes Muslims who convert to Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, or any non-Muslim faith. This nation, Afghanistan, is surrounded by mainly Muslim nations – so why are European nations allowing people to bypass countless nations?

Iran and Pakistan have deported over one million Afghans back to Afghanistan in recent times.

Prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann says, “He has admitted that he deliberately drove into the participants of the demonstration.”

Frank-Walter Steinmeier (German President) said, “The brutality of this crime churns our emotions and renders us speechless.”

Deutsche Welle reports, “The Afghan suspect arrived in Germany in 2016 as an asylum-seeker, Tilmann said. But at the time of the incident, he had a valid residence permit and did not have any previous criminal charges.”

Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor) said the suspect “…must be punished” and “must leave the country.”

Scholz continued, “This perpetrator cannot hope for any leniency.”

Markus Söder (Minister – President of Bavaria) said the latest incident shows that “something has to change in Germany and quickly.”

Söder pointedly continued, “We cannot go from attack to attack and show concern, but we must actually change something.”

Euro News reports, “The Bavarian city is set to host scores of world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance, for the Munich Security Conference from Friday to Sunday.”

Alice Weidel (Head of Alternative for Germany – AfD) said, “When will this madness end?”

It is incumbent on the people of Germany to question the policies of former Chancellor Angela Merkel – and others who enabled the Islamic terrorist threat to increase in Germany and other convulsions.

Indigenous Germans and legal migrants who became German citizens – and genuine refugees – are all being betrayed by the authorities who aren’t vetting adequately and protecting society.

