Vancouver Massacre of the Innocents (11 Dead – Including a Child)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Kai-Ji Adam Lo brutally killed 11 people, including a 5-year-old girl.

This barbaric attack happened in Vancouver, Canada. Accordingly, the brutal killer targeted people who were celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Steve Rai (Acting Police Chief) stated that this incident was the “darkest day in the city’s history.”

He continued, “The number of dead could rise in the coming days or weeks.”

Rai also confirmed that the suspect in this horrendous crime had “a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health.”

Reuters reports, “Canadian prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old Vancouver resident with murder for killing at least 11 people aged between 5 and 65 and injuring dozens after he rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Sunday.”

Prosecutors say, “Further charges are anticipated.”

Abigail Andiso (a resident who witnessed the event) told the Associated Press news agency, “There’s a car that went just through the whole street and just hitting everyone.”

Approximately 140,000 Canadians of Filipino descent commemorate Lapu-Lapu throughout parts of the country. In Vancouver, just below 6% of the population has heritage emanating from the Philippines.

People in Vancouver – and throughout Canada – are in shock.

One can only imagine the pain and suffering of family members and friends of the deceased – and of individuals who witnessed this horrendous event.

