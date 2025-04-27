Russia is Mopping Up Ukraine Remnants in the Kursk Region

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Isolated pockets of Ukrainian armed forces are being mopped up by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region. Hence, the Russian Federation will soon be clear of all Ukrainian remnants in Kursk.

This bodes ill for Ukraine concerning the Sumy region. After all, the Russian Federation now seeks a buffer zone in this part of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation was informed by a military commander that “At the moment we have recaptured the settlement of Gornal and are entrenched in its streets, which is completely under our control.”

Putin said, “I congratulate the entire personnel, all fighters and commanders on this success and the victory. I thank you for the courage and heroism that you have displayed and for service to our Fatherland and the people of Russia.”

Ironically, the failed Ukraine military adventure in the Kursk region entails the Russian Federation seeking a buffer zone in the Sumy region. Hence, once Kursk was retaken by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian regional allies, it meant that Russia would seek a buffer zone in this part of Ukraine.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation are (currently) launching five attacks throughout the Sumy region.

Other notable contested areas, including Pokrovsk, will determine the hand of the Russian Federation in the diplomatic months to come – when America, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine seek a political and military solution to the crisis that suits all vested parties.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The European Union and the United Kingdom continue to seek the continuation of the war and the capitulation of the Russian Federation. However, this policy is endangering Ukraine because gradual advancements by the Russian Federation continue.”

All vested parties in this complex war need to reach an agreement that is long-lasting and where the redrawing of the map is set in stone (providing guarantees for both Ukrainians and Russians).

If a diplomatic solution isn’t found, then the flow of death will continue along with the likelihood of further advancements by the Russian Federation. Hence, it is hoped that a solution can be found.

