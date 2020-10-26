Afghanistan ISIS attack aimed at the Shia kills at least 24

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another barbaric terrorist attack by ISIS (Islamic State – IS) aimed at Shia Muslims in Kabul killed at least 24 young people. Over many decades different Sunni Islamist terrorist groups have targeted the Shia in Afghanistan. Therefore, the latest massacre joins a long list of sectarian violence.

The ISIS suicide bomber had hoped to enter an education center to kill even more. However, he was spotted, thus the suicide bomber detonated just outside the education center.

The BBC reports, “The building in the predominantly Shia Muslim Dasht-e-Barchi area usually hosts hundreds of students.”

ISIS immediately claimed responsibility for killing innocent young civilians. Of course, in the mindset of ISIS, they deem the Shia to be infidels. This mindset stretches far and wide. Therefore, the Shia are targeted in several nations in the Sunni Muslim dominated world – while in Europe the same Islamist mindset kills in Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European nations.

Yet, it is in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, and other nations, where the majority of massacres take place against the Shia.

Afghanistan remains fragile after many decades of outside meddling. Hence, irrespective of the outcome of the latest peace talks between the government and the Taliban, more brutal sectarian attacks will continue and vast numbers of women will remain in the shadows.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-54676319

