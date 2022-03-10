2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami: South Sanriku and remembrance

March 11, 2011, will always be a day of horrendous sadness in Japan. This concerns the events that happened eleven years ago when the Great East Japan Earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami. The upshot was the death of approximately 16,000 people – and a few thousand people who remain missing. Also, the tsunami that followed the earthquake unleashed the nuclear radiation crisis in Fukushima.

Lee Jay Walker says, “This article is based on a five-minute video that shows the utter devastation of South Sanriku and the surrounding environs on the fateful day of March 11, 2011. This video highlights the https://mashable.com/2011/04/17/japan-tsunami-video/ utter devastation that took place after the 9.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan.”

In this video (images in this article), people had gathered to the high ground of Shizuwaga High School. At first, individuals can’t fully understand the utter devastation that will follow. Hence, a sense of awe is followed by complete shock when the area is swept up like “a paper bag.”

The day began like any normal day. However, the potency of the earthquake unleashed a tsunami not witnessed in living memory in Japan. Hence, normality was shattered by death, fear, and carnage because houses, roads, buildings, and the infrastructure of South Sanriku, were crushed by the rushing sea.

Modern Tokyo Times said in a past article, “These images from the video of South Sanriku represent the real tragedy that was unfolding throughout this part of Japan. Lives and livelihoods swept away in the blink of an eye. Loved ones, friends, and whole communities swept up by the relentless tsunami.”

Overall, each year this day is remembered by all citizens of Japan. The pain is obviously felt the highest in areas devastated by the tsunami – these concerns friends, relatives, and communities that lost so many people. Therefore, irrespective if people are Buddhist, Christian, Shintoist, atheist, secular, or whatever in Japan: the events of March 11, 2011, will never be forgotten.

Rest in Peace.

