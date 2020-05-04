500 deaths in Japan from coronavirus: 60 percent of deaths in Tokyo and joining areas

Kanako Itamae and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) in Japan have reached just over 500. Unsurprisingly, over 60 percent of all deaths are in Tokyo and the three joining prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Therefore, all local Governors need to work together to erase the fears of local people.

In Tokyo 141 people have died, 100 in Chiba, 39 in Kanagawa, and 37 in Saitama. Obviously, for people in Kanto, they understand the interconnection of all these joining areas. Thus, one weakness in one area will likely affect the surrounding region.

After all, people naturally commute between Tokyo and the prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Similarly, many reside in border areas and friends, social events, shopping, and other natural areas intertwine. Likewise, Tokyo and Yokohama (Kanagawa) are the two most populous cities in Japan.

Clusters are developing and countless mistakes have been made. For example, it is known that the sexual entertainment angle is responsible for a sizeable minority of infections in Tokyo. This notably applies to the district of Shinjuku where the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is located.

Hence, the sexual angle – be it covert relationships or the sex entertainment districts – mean that many people aren’t saying how they became infected. Therefore, tracing the coronavirus is impossible to monitor and this angle needs to be rectified.

Outbreaks, naturally happen. Thus, recent news of 11 inpatients dying in a single hospital in Tokyo highlights the threat. This happened in the ward of Nakano, where 11 people died in the Nakano Egota Hospital.

Other outbreaks have happened throughout the region and this is adding to the psychological nature of coronavirus. Hence, the Yokohama City Seibu Hospital in Kanagawa and others have witnessed outbreaks. Therefore, despite the overall death toll still being relatively low in Japan, it is equally true to say that the coronavirus threat is higher now.

Thus, the longevity of coronavirus in Japan is rather unusual because authorities have been too lax. This notably applies to the distraction of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, the longevity of the psychological impact of coronavirus – and knowing it is worse in May rather than February and March – is an enormous burden on hard workers and the public in general.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes