Afghanistan and Biden’s left behind war chest: National Resistance Front

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Joe Biden of America left billions of dollars of major military equipment behind when the Taliban walked into Kabul last year. Not content, the same Biden is sending tens of billions of military equipment to Ukraine concerning his anti-Russian Federation policies. Therefore, with the National Resistance Front (NRF) seeking to counter the Taliban in Panjshir Valley, the main problem is Biden’s arming of the Taliban by stealth.

In May, the NRF launched several attacks against the Taliban in the mountains and valleys of Panjshir Valley. However, the NRF – with enormous odds stacked against them apart from the support of Tajikistan given the bonds of ethnicity – faces an even greater problem because of Biden’s legacy of literally boosting the military capability of the Taliban. After all, America cut and run by throwing Afghan civil society under the Taliban bus while doing little about billions of military arms left behind.

Reuters reported (August 2021), “Another official said that while there are no definitive numbers yet, the current intelligence assessment was that the Taliban are believed to control more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.”

ABC reports, “Other American-made military vehicles reported to be in Taliban hands include M1117 Guardians, MaxxPro MRAPs, Oshkosh ATVs and other military vehicles used to navigate the country’s rugged terrain.”

Tajikistan is worried about the implications of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. This notably concerns the Tajik ethnic dimension and the geopolitical angle – from terrorism to the exploitation of minerals in northern regions of Afghanistan.

Nurbek Bekmurzaev, The Jamestown Foundation, says (concerning a rocket attack that violated the sovereignty of Tajikistan), “The attack was, according to this view, retribution by the Taliban for the Tajik government’s decision to provide sanctuary and support to the National Resistance Front (NRF) (Radio Ozodi, May 10). The NRF diplomatically and militarily opposes the Taliban, is based in the northern provinces of Afghanistan, and is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the deceased leader of the Afghan-Soviet War Ahmad Shah Massoud. Between May 4-8, the NRF targeted Taliban fighters in the Andarab district of Baghlan province, allegedly killing 27 (Aamaj News, May 9).”

Approximately $28 billion worth of military assistance was given to the armed forces of Afghanistan between 2002 and 2017 by America. Biden is now providing tens of billions of military arms to Ukraine – despite internal convulsions including 107,000 overdose deaths in the last 12 months in America – to 40,000 gun-related deaths per year (homicide and suicide) – and a border that is incapable of protecting America from criminal activity and so forth. Therefore, the Democratic Party under Biden is following the destabilization policies of the former Barack Obama, while Biden’s administration incites at home via race-baiting and gender confusion.

It is the frivolous nature of America to pour tens of billions of military arms into conflict zone areas – often instigated by America in the first place. Then when the tide turns, these military arms are captured by opposition forces that defeated America’s geopolitical designs. Hence, the threat to the NRF is the duality of the Taliban and American military arms that are bow being used for crushing civil disobedience and opposition forces in Afghanistan.

Ironically, Biden said, “We provided our Afghan partners with all the tools — let me emphasize: all the tools, training, and equipment of any modern military.”

Yet the Biden administration didn’t even put in a contingency plan to protect Kabul – when Taliban encroachment was growing by the day. Instead, Biden’s admin allowed this “modern military” to be handed on a Taliban plate.

Alarmingly, within a relatively short time, Biden is now sending tens of billions of military arms to Ukraine – while caring little about the ongoing convulsions in Afghanistan. Therefore, another part of the world is being destabilized – while other former invasions and interventions by America continue to be wracked by chaos, death, sectarianism, and other evils (Iraq, Libya, Syria, and other parts of the world – the Sahel region suffered greatly after the Libya debacle).

The NRF seeks greater international support to control the Panjshir Valley and force the Taliban out. Tajikistan is especially worried about different Islamist groups utilizing border areas to spread their cause. However, with the Taliban blessed with Biden’s left behind war chest, this battle is even harder to achieve.

