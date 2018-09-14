America and the Philippines are bracing for potent storms that threaten many

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

America and the Philippines are bracing for major storms that threaten to unleash death and destruction on both nations. Of course, with nature, the potency is never fully known until after events unfold. However, it is clear that both nations have been forewarned. Therefore, it is hoped that people will be anchored down after evacuating before the storms hit both America and the Philippines.

In America, rain is now lashing down based on Hurricane Florence moving closer to the East Coast of America. It is believed that just over one million people along the coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia have abandoned their homes in order to evacuate before the storm fully develops. Of course, issues related to flooding, falling buildings, and other factors, all equate to the possibility of the loss of life.

In the Philippines, people are also taking precautions because Typhoon Mangkhut is reported to be a hurricane belonging to Category 4. Heavy rain is expected to reach parts of Luzon on Saturday and move further across this nation. The super typhoon is bringing fear because Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 was responsible for the deaths of over 7,000 people in the Philippines. Hence, this typhoon firmly remains lodged in the memory because so many people remain traumatized after this storm unleashed havoc and death.

According to the BBC, at least ten million people in the Philippines and parts of Southern China along coastal areas could be hit. Therefore, it is hoped that various local governments are working closely with all appropriate agencies and with the central government if the worse case scenario occurs.

The BBC reports about Hurricane Florence in America by stating, “The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) says that despite the gradual lowering in wind strength, the storm remains extremely dangerous because of the high volume of rainfall and storm surges predicted.”

Sadly, for parts of America and the Philippines, and parts of Southern China and a little further afield based on the trajectory of Typhoon Mangkhut, then millions of people are awaiting horrendous weather. At the same time, people are worried about structural devastation to homes, workplaces, schools, the infrastructure, and community life.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-45517260

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/sep/13/everything-you-need-to-know-about-hurricane-florence

