Anti-Russia Kishida fails to alter independent India: Japan and nuclear hypocrisy

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Anti-Russian Federation rhetoric was stated by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, in India. Hence, showing disrespect for India’s close relationship with the Russian Federation – Japan was reminded, diplomatically, that India’s main focus is the Asia Pacific region concerning geopolitics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India recently reminded the Quad group that the Indo-Pacific region is the focus of attention and not the Russian Federation. The leader of India said, “… the Quad must remain focused on its core objectives of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and RIC (Russia, India, and China grouping) enable important bridges to be built between China, India, and the Russian Federation – despite tensions between China and India over border issues. The Russian Federation is also blessed with extremely cordial relations with all Central Asian nations and Iran – hence, political elites in Moscow utilize this to encourage regional stability. Also, the Russian Federation is a trusted friend of India and supplies state-of-the-art military technology to India – irrespective of the concerns of China.

Under the anti-Russia nationalist stance of Kishida, he doesn’t concern himself with the important relations that exist between India and the Russian Federation. Thus his latent nationalism and the main stooge of America in Asia must spread discord. Kishida is trying to entice Modi to join the Western / Japan anti-Russian Federation club. However, just like the recent Quads meeting, India remains independent and reminds Japan that diplomacy is the best way forward. Therefore, unlike Japan which bows down to America and utilizes the armed forces of this country to sprout anti-China and anti-Russian Federation rhetoric to further nationalism in Japan, the nation of India remains steadfast and a beacon of non-Western interference concerning important international events.

The last two administrations in Japan (former leader Yoshihide Suga and the current administration under Kishida) are becoming more nationalist. Anti-China and anti-Russian Federation are all part of the rhetoric.

However, from sending a Japanese delegation to Turkey – and Kishida talking to the leader of Indonesia via online talks – the shallowness and anti-Russia mania of Kishida is clearly visible. After all, Turkey occupies North Cyprus (cleansed Orthodox Christians) and Northern Syria (Kurds forced out and ethnic changes taking place) – while Indonesia was condemned for extrajudicial killings in West Papua. Hence, it is fine for the allies of Japan to invade other nations (America does it regularly concerning history). However, the Russian Federation is meant to welcome the killings of Russians in Donbas and the endless expansion of NATO – according to the logic of Kishida.

UN News reports, “Between April and November 2021, we have received allegations indicating several instances of extrajudicial killings, including of young children, enforced disappearance, torture and inhuman treatment and the forced displacement of at least 5,000 indigenous Papuans by security forces.”

Despite events in West Papua – similar to Turkey occupying Northern Cyprus and Northern Syria – Kishida is reaching out to Indonesia and Turkey to put pressure on the Russian Federation. The hypocrisy is astonishing – similar to the deeds of America from Agent Orange to Iraq that didn’t concern Japan. Therefore, the only logical explanation is that nationalism is growing within the corridors of power and Kishida is stoking traditional anti-China and anti-Russia rhetoric, inline with recent historical dimensions that took place in Japan since the Meiji Restoration (1868).

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “The independent Special Rapporteurs have analyzed data, research, and took accounts of what is happening in West Papua. Of course, the main trading partners of Indonesia – China, America, Japan, Singapore, and others – care little about human rights providing international attention is limited. Hence, with Japan being a major investor in the market of Indonesia for decades – the deaths of millions concerning the massacre of communists, East Timor (now independent and called Timor-Leste), and the ongoing oppression in West Papua – meant little to Japan and other nations.”

Japan and nuclear threats in history to former leader Abe seeking US nuclear weapons now

Behind the smiles and rhetoric of Japan – a land where virtually every foreign national in divorce cases loses their children (irrespective of male or female) to the Japanese national – is a growing nationalism that prevails in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Thus, even the nuclear angle of Japan is more window dressing. After all, Japan is protected by the only nation that used nuclear weapons – yes, America. Also, in history, America threatened to use nuclear weapons against North Korea during the Korean War and against Vietnam after Agent Orange failed to crush the Vietnamese. Therefore, even if America was only using “a tactical nuclear bluff” to scare both Asian nations – and was not likely to use nuclear weapons – it didn’t concern Japan too much.

The Asia Pacific Journal reports, “The Navy ship containing nuclear bombs that a junior officer saw anchored off Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station in 1959 was only the most notorious of many U.S. violations of Japan’s official policy banning nuclear weapons. The Japanese government has a long history of secretly agreeing to their deployments, and feigning ignorance when they were revealed. The outrage that erupted in the press and in the Diet when former American Ambassador to Japan, Edwin Reischauer, spoke publicly in 1981 about nuclear-armed warships in Japan’s ports came close to bringing down an LDP government. In Okinawa, local residents protested the large numbers and types of nuclear weapons based there during the U.S. military occupation (1945-72). Breaking its promise that they be permanently removed, the Japanese government concluded a secret nuclear understanding as part of the 1969 Okinawa Reversion Agreement that the U.S. government could bring them back whenever it decided there was “a great emergency.” In 2009 a high Japanese government official advocated their return to Okinawa in testimony before a U.S. Congressional Commission.”

This journal continues, “Along with the nuclear strategic bombers at Kadena airbase, nuclear-armed Mace-B surface-to-surface missiles arrived in 1961 with a range capable of attacking all of China and the Soviet Far East. An erroneous launch order issued to Mace-B crews during the Cuban Missile Crisis of October, 1962, came close to starting a nuclear war.”

Further back in history, The Seattle Times reports, “November 1950: U.S. President Harry Truman, the only leader to ever order a nuclear strike, said in a press conference that the use of atomic weapons was under “active consideration” in the Korean War against targets inside China. The White House later clarified that the comment was theoretical, noting that “consideration of the use of any weapon is always implicit in the very possession of that weapon.”

The Seattle Times continues, “The next day, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower said he saw no reason why nuclear weapons “shouldn’t be used exactly as you would use a bullet or anything else.” To make sure China got the point, a day later then-Vice President Richard Nixon said that “tactical atomic weapons are now conventional and will be used against the targets of any aggressive force.”

Turning to recent times, the former leader of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is calling for Japan to be a base of American nuclear weapons. The Guardian reports, “China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.”

Abe said, “In Nato, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy take part in nuclear sharing, hosting American nuclear weapons.”

The influential Abe continued, “We need to understand how security is maintained around the world and not consider it taboo to have an open discussion.”

The Russian Federation should note that America’s main axis aimed at containing and destabilizing the Russian Federation is Ukraine in Europe and Japan in Northeast Asia. Hence, endless propaganda is being espoused by the Kishida administration against the Russian Federation. Therefore, while Japan ignores West Papua to Agent Orange in the historical longevity context, Japan is now using subtle anti-Russian Federation propaganda internally (the media, social media, music bans on Russian classical music, to lighting the colors of Ukraine on buildings) while openly adopting anti-Russian Federation policies concerning economics and politically.

India is a friend of Asia and the international community because this nation focuses on diplomacy and seeks compromises. Japan – with negative relations with all Northeast Asian nations apart from Taiwan (anti-China angle) – isn’t trusted for various reasons by China, North Korea, South Korea, and the Russian Federation. This distrust is a duality of following the whims of America and latent nationalism that is in the soul of the Japan Foreign Ministry and the Kishida administration that is historical (anti-Chinese, anti-Korean, and anti-Russian – the legacy of the Meiji Restoration and the start of Japanese nationalism). Therefore, it is hoped that nations like India will influence and soften the stance of Japan and wake this nation up to seeing that the world is bigger than just G-7 nations.

