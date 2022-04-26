Arabs kill hundreds of non-Arab Massalit in Sudan: Darfur massacre

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

According to officials from the United Nations and several aid groups, hundreds of mainly non-Arab Massalit (Masalit) people have been killed by Arab militia fighters in Darfur. This part of Sudan was ravaged by the killings of hundreds of thousands of people in the early twenty-first century. Therefore, the situation needs to be contained – before further massacres increase the crisis.

The Guardian reports, “The conflict that erupted in 2003 pitted ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar al-Bashir.”

Hence, with remnants of the Arab Janjaweed being integrated within the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), it is disturbing that individuals are pointing the finger at the RSF in the latest massacres unfolding in Darfur. This concerns direct involvement to standing by and doing nothing to contain the crisis.

The spokesperson for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, Adam Regal, said, “At least 168 people were killed on Sunday and 98 wounded.”

The spokesperson fears the death toll is even higher. Regal continued, the RSF has “committed killings, burning, lootings, and torture without mercy” in the last few weeks.

Kereneik bore the brunt of the deaths after armed Arab militiamen attacked the non-Arab Massalit. Reports confirm charred bodies being seen in high numbers after Arab militiamen attacked innocent non-Arab Massalit civilians. Therefore, one can only imagine the fear that unfolded in their final moments on this earth.

The New York Times reports, “A United Nations official in Sudan confirmed that account, saying the UN had received reports of 150 and 200 deaths. The attack started at dawn, when hundreds of armed men encircled Kereneik before opening fire, later going house to house and killing civilians, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the lack of permission to speak publicly.”

The Sudan Tribune says, “In a statement on Saturday, a human rights group, Darfur Lawyer’s Association, said that the recent tribal violence in the Kereneink area led to the displacement of about 20,000 residents.”

Sudan and South Sudan continue to be blighted by ethnic and political tensions. Hence, the fragility of Darfur (Sudan) looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

