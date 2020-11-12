Armenia in crisis because of events in Nagorno-Karabakh: Deeds of NATO Turkey

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Armenian populated Nagorno-Karabakh region is in shock after recent battleground setbacks in and around this region. Thus the announcement by the leader of Armenia to an agreement with Azerbaijan of ending the conflict – to the detriment of Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh – is setting off internal political and social convulsions.

In truth, the actions of NATO Turkey that sent Islamist mercenaries to the battleground in support of Azerbaijan is equally shameful. France actively denounced the behavior of Turkey. However, other NATO powers have turned a blind eye to the deeds of Turkey under President Erdogan.

Irrespective of the rights or wrongs of the leaders of Armenia, it is clear that Erdogan encouraged Azerbaijan to re-ignite tensions with Armenia. Of course, leaders in Armenia need to take the blame for being ill-prepared for the conflict and falling into Erdogan’s trap.

Unlike Azerbaijan that was supported directly by Turkey, the nation of Armenia was left to fend for itself in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Of course, the Russian Federation would enact a line that would protect Armenia if this nation was attacked directly. However, concerning Nagorno-Karabakh, it was NATO Turkey and its Islamist mercenaries that meddled directly on the battlefield.

Unsurprisingly, internal convulsions in Armenia now threatens to unleash more pressure on this nation. This can be seen by 17 opposition parties setting up a National Salvation Committee, with the aim of a Provisional Government being setting up.

Opposition forces in Armenia declared, “Today we are setting up the National Salvation Committee. [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan must resign, after that, we will form a provisional government.”

Once more, Turkey is aiming a dagger at the heart of Armenia. Hence, the anti-Christian nature of history is being utilized via Turkish nationalism and Islamism under Erdogan.

The BBC reports, “Turkey openly backed Azerbaijan during the conflict and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a Turkish-Russian control center would be set up in the “liberated part of Azerbaijan” to monitor the ceasefire.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54903868

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes