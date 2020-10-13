Armenian losses mount in Nagorno-Karabakh: NATO Turkey, terrorism, and France



Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Under President Erdogan of Turkey, this nation continues to meddle against the Arabic speaking and regional Christian world. It matters not if upsetting Gulf states by supporting Qatar and its role in backing the Muslim Brotherhood, raising tensions with Greece, to assisting in the killings of Armenians in the dispute with Azerbaijan.

France, to the credit of President Macron, continues to condemn NATO Turkey over an array of issues related to Greece, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh. Equally, Macron is aghast at Turkey for openly utilizing Islamist terrorists in Northern Syria and then sending them to conflicts in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The one common theme of Erdogan is his Ottoman dream based on continuity. Hence, Turkey is converting holy Orthodox Christian places of worship internally to mosques; humiliating the Arabic-speaking world by violating the sovereignty of Iraq and Syra respectively; while the fervent nationalism of anti-Armenian and anti-Kurdish policies remain.

For Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia itself, the hostile hatred of yesteryear continues. This relates to the Armenian Genocide that took place in the early 20th century and countless anti-Armenian Christian pogroms.

Other Christian minorities including the Assyrians and Greeks are also caught up in this continuity be it direct bombing attacks or endless meddling in Northern Cyprus, Northern Iraq, and Northern Syria.

It is known that since the conflict broke out in late September that over 500 Armenian soldiers have been killed. This includes reservists and volunteers.

Macron said, “We now have information which indicates that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have (transited) through Gaziantep (southeastern Turkey) to reach the Nagorno-Karabakh theatre of operations.”

The leader of France opposes Turkey’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, and northern Syria. Indeed, Macron said that Turkey is constantly behaving in a manner that is “warlike.”

Before the recent conflict erupted dangerously in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding environs between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the leader of France warned about Turkey and supporting terrorists directly.

France last year rebuked Turkey strongly for supporting Islamist terrorist groups against the Kurds. Macron said, “When I look at Turkey, they are fighting against those who fought with us, shoulder to shoulder, against ISIS’’

Macron continued, “And sometimes they work with ISIS forces…any ambiguity with Turkey vis-à-vis these groups is detrimental to everybody for the situation on the ground.”

Since Macron said the above in late 2019 then his words have become vindicated. This is based on NATO Turkey sending Islamist terrorists openly to the theatre of war in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, Turkey is now intimidating Greece based on energy-related issues.

Overall, the legacy of the Ottoman Turks in seeking to dictate in parts of the Balkans, humiliate Orthodox and Oriental Christianity, and to dictate to the Arabic-speaking world continues strongly under Erdogan. Meanwhile, the twin forces of crushing Armenians and the Kurds continues unabated.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/armenia-azerbaijan-putin-macron-int/france-accuses-turkey-of-sending-syrian-jihadists-to-nagorno-karabakh-idUSKBN26L3T4

https://ahvalnews.com/nato/macron-accuses-turkey-cooperating-isis-proxies-live-blog

