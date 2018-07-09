At least 81 dead in Japan after floods and landslides wreak havoc in Western and Southwestern Japan

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Severe flooding and landslides in Western Japan and Southwestern Japan is wreaking havoc because the death toll is now 81 individuals. Also, with others still missing, then it is likely that this figure will grow. Therefore, the central government and various local governments must work together in order to alleviate the suffering and to rescue people who are still in grave danger.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency uttered, “This is a situation of extreme danger.”

Indeed, with the severity of the crisis impacting large swathes of areas in Western Japan and Southwestern Japan becoming understood, then more individuals are now involved in search and rescue. Hence, some 54,000 individuals from the armed forces, fire services, and the police are working around the clock in order to assist the most vulnerable.

The death toll also highlights the severity of the crisis because people have perished in many prefectures. In terms of numbers, then Hiroshima, Ehime, and Okayama have been hit the hardest. Currently, it is known that 37 people have perished in Hiroshima, 20 have perished in Ehime, and a further 10 have been killed in Okayama.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, “There are still many people missing and others in need of help, we are working against time.”

He further stated, “The rescue teams are doing their utmost.”

Reuters reports, “Emergency warnings for severe rain in 11 prefectures – the most since a new warning system was introduced in 2013 – had been lifted by evening, but advisories for heavy rain and landslides remained in effect in many areas.”

It goes without saying that the central government and various local governments are doing their utmost to tackle the crisis and to help the most vulnerable. Despite this, it is feared that the final death toll will increase further.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-weather-japan/torrential-rains-kill-at-least-81-in-western-japan-idUKKBN1JY01J

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-44756369

