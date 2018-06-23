Biblical Art by Alyse Radenovic: Judaism, the dream of the Pharaoh and the Jews of China

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Alyse Radenovic is a contemporary artist who hails from the United States. This reality not surprisingly equates to a very diverse and historical belonging, irrespective if firmly based on blood, to new dynamics entering the family line, and finding a further and intriguing link to the ancient Middle Kingdom of China. Therefore, the flow of Judaism, the mystery of a world once unknown linking the Middle Kingdom of distant China, to the arrival of Serbian Orthodox Christianity, all fuse – and with other secrets waiting – inside the dynamics of the New World of the United States.

Intriguingly, the flow of religious identity and new bonds of greater diversity linking the lands of the Serbs can equally be felt inside the artistic soul of Alyse Radenovic. At the same time, in other periods of her artistic nature, all of this is negated by the natural reality of her art that isn’t tied to any identity – or meaning of belonging. Similarly, the new awakening that awaits her knowledge of the Middle Kingdom – that fits into her bloodline – is still a distant shadow that awaits a new tree to the multi-faceted aspect of her art.

The art piece titled Pharaoh’s Dream can solely apply to the biblical reality of Judaism that means so much to Alyse Radenovic. Or, in my own interpretation – without the consent of Alyse Radenovic, I can focus on the reality that God bestowed hope on a non-Jewish group within the world of Paganism but shaped by the One God of the Bible. Equally powerful, the Pharaoh from ancient Egypt – unlike the horrendous persecution of Jews throughout the ages, believed in Joseph and the God of Judaism despite being outside of this faith. Hence, this Pharaoh is elevated to a much higher light, than many leaders throughout history from the Abrahamic faiths that have abandoned the union of God and instead have focused on mammon.

In the art piece titled Hagar and Ishmael, it is clear that you have different interpretations of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. Indeed, within these faith groups, you have many dimensions that differ in power and significance. Likewise, the Baha’i bring another dynamic to Hagar. However, the greater significance, from a non-religious angle, is the faithfulness of Hagar despite the tribulations she faced and how Ishmael overcame countless obstacles. Equally powerful, just like the Pharaoh and the Pharaoh’s Dream, is that God cared deeply for Hagar and Ishmael outside the traditional world of Judaism but with the door being opened inside this faith based on absolute faith. Of course, in the three Abrahamic faiths – and more recently, the Baha’i, then interpretations are extremely complex. Despite this – and just like the stunning art piece by Alyse Radenovic – God consoles Hagar. Therefore, non-monotheists and the followers of the Abrahamic faiths – and the Baha’i – understand the mystery of God.

Alyse Radenovic brings to life the intriguing reality of Hagar and that despite the near desperation she faces, hope is eternal. In this sense, while Hagar looks abandoned in the masterly art piece by Alyse Radenovic, it could alternatively be the start of a new beginning that awaits the descendants of Ishmael.

In the haze beauty and creative art piece titled Lot and His Daughters, I will relate this outside of Judaism, while being part of the experience of many distance Jewish communities throughout history. Equally essential, it will relate to the intriguing family background of Alyse Radenovic. In other words, while the sexual reality of Lot and His Daughters remains extremely difficult to understand from a singular dimension, the bigger picture of survival and perseverance against all odds is all too familiar to the followers of Judaism throughout the ages.

Hence, with Alyse Radenovic also having family ties with the ancient Middle Kingdom then survival and endurance became a natural testimony. In other words, the scattered Jewish communities of the Tang and Song periods in ancient China – just like the Jewish faith that is barely surviving in some modern nations based on contemporary religious persecution – is where the reality of Lot and His Daughters exist. Thankfully, the wisdom of the Tang and Song periods of Chinese history was much more open than in the recent history of Europe.

Overall, the three stunning art pieces by Alyse Radenovic can be viewed solely through the world of art, by the religious dynamics connected to Judaism, or from my own personal point of view then I seek to fit aspects of her intriguing family history within the art itself. All factors still point in the direction of the inner soul based on the adorable and intriguing art pieces alone. However, just like the mystery of many angles still remain within the Abrahamic faiths of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism – and more recently the Baha’i – I also seek to allude to the personal artistic awakening and ongoing mystery inside the family background of this delightful and intriguing artist, in relation to the Jews of the Middle Kingdom.

