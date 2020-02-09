Brutal killing of 26 people in Thailand by soldier over an alleged financial dispute

Kanako Itamae and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

A crazy and deluded soldier in Thailand went on the rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima and killed 26 innocent people. Allegedly, the authorities in Thailand are claiming that the brutal killer had a financial grudge. Of course, this might be the case but a thorough investigation is needed to satisfy the people of Thailand.

The brutal killer stole many high caliber weapons on Saturday after killing his commanding officer. Following on from this, the deranged soldier then began targeting people on the streets of Nakhon Ratchasima. After this, he continued his killings in a shopping center before finally being cornered and erased.

According to the BBC, “The gunman, who posted material to social media, was shot dead after being cornered all night in the building.”

Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Prime Minister of Thailand, uttered, “It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens.”

He uttered these words after visiting the injured in the local hospital. Thus, like all people in Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha is in shock by the events that unfolded in Nakhon Ratchasima. Also, the prime minister implied that the deranged soldier killed so many based on an alleged grievance involving a property.

The brutal killer stated, “it is time to get excited” and “nobody can avoid death.”

Lee Jay Walker, a fellow writer at Modern Tokyo Times, stipulates, “It is essential that a thorough investigation is held because of the shocking nature of the event. After all, he killed at least 26 people and injured many others. Therefore, did the brutal killer show signs of mental illness before the attack – if he held a grudge and this was known then was he monitored – or did he have other motives?”

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes