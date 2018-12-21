Buddhists found with throats slit in Rakhine in Myanmar: Silent murders ignored

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In recent days, suspected Muslims in this part of Myanmar appear to have killed more Buddhists in Rakhine. Of course, police investigations are ongoing but the cutting of throats resembles the brutal way that ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) Islamists butcher in Myanmar. Therefore, the international media will ignore once more these murders – or, if reported, a spin will emerge – despite the brutal ways these Buddhists were killed.

It is known that three recent attacks; all bearing the hallmarks of suspected Islamist attacks have taken place in recent days. This will once more bring fear to all non-Bengali Muslim communities in Rakhine because various Buddhist ethnic groups and others feel threatened by the duality of the Bengali Muslim land grab and Islamization. After all, events in the Chittagong Hill Tracts highlight the same twin force in Bangladesh, where the mainly indigenous Buddhist ethnic groups have faced enormous brutality at the hands of outsiders.

The Irrawaddy reports, “Police and locals searched for the two, and found them dead with their throats cut near the creek, Maungdaw Township administrator U Myint Khaing told The Irrawaddy.”

In another brutal murder, a girl of only thirteen years of age in the vicinity of Maungdaw Township was found with her throat slit. If, like suspected that Islamists were behind these brutal killings in Rakhine, then this follows a similar pattern that blights the Chittagong Hill Tracts and Southern Thailand. Hence, a silent religious cleansing of mainly Buddhists by Muslims that is massively underreported in the international media. This cleansing is based on fear, terrorism, wanton violence, and the flow of rapidly changing demographics.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “The government of Myanmar faces untold pressure to accept Bengali Muslims back into Rakhine in Myanmar because of the utter bias of certain Western and Islamic nations. Yet, if Myanmar is pressured then Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal people have much to fear in Rakhine. This is based on Islamic terrorism and institutional religious hatred emanating from Sharia Islamic law that seeks to crush non-Muslims in this part of Myanmar. Similarly, when the demographic time bomb reaches majority status in Rakhine, then will the same pressures emerge in another part of Myanmar based on Islamization? Indeed, Buddhists and other minorities in Rakhine only need to look at events in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and parts of Southern Thailand to see how Buddhists have been treated and the demographic reality that entails. In the case of Southern Thailand, then this scenario is happening despite the armed forces of this nation protecting Buddhists and Buddhist monasteries from Islamist forces.”

The latest brutal murders in Rakhine are following the silent murders of Buddhists and other non-Muslims in this part of Myanmar. These brutal murders have happened for a long time but the international community has neglected them.

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/bodies-two-missing-arakanese-fishermen-found-throats-cut.html

