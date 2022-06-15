Burkina Faso Islamist attack leaves at least 79 dead in Seytenga

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Another suspected Islamist terrorist attack has killed at least 79 people in the town of Seytenga in Burkina Faso. This town is near the border of Niger – another regional nation blighted by Islamic terrorism.

In late May, another terrorist attack killed at least 50 civilians in Burkina Faso. This terrorist attack took place near the borders of Benin and Togo. However, the main border areas of cross-border terrorism that link Burkina Faso concern Mali and Niger.

A government spokesperson said, “Twenty-nine new bodies have been found. This figure is in addition to the fifty or so lifeless bodies already found, bringing the provisional death toll from the killings to 79.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “It is believed that the final death toll could surpass over 100 people. Hence, it highlights the severity of the crisis in Burkina Faso – and a threat that butchers and murders in Nigeria in West Africa to Mozambique in Southern Africa – with the Sahel region being blighted by the convulsions of terrorism from internal refugees, food insecurity, and limited infrastructures reeling from the economic impact.”

Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, uttered, “The process used by the terrorist group that carried out the attack, namely the systematic execution of anyone encountered in the village, is appalling.”

Arab News reports, “Saudi Arabia on Tuesday “strongly” condemned the terrorist attack in Burkina Faso’s Seytenga city killing dozens of people, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing a foreign ministry statement.”

Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, is adamant that the armed forces will gradually weaken the terrorist menace. If so, the international community needs to listen to the leaders of Burkina Faso – and help concerning the needs of this nation.

