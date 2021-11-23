Bus accident kills 45 in Bulgaria: Passengers mainly from North Macedonia

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

A tragic bus accident in western Bulgaria led to the deaths of at least 45 people. Among the dead include 12 children.

The accident happened in the early morning in the environs of the village of Bosnek. However, the majority of passengers on the North Macedonian registered bus are from this country.

According to authorities in Bulgaria, it is still unclear if the bus caught fire before or after it hit a highway barrier. Thus the factors behind the crash are ongoing.

The BBC reports, “Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to the capital Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to the Turkish city of Istanbul, according to Reuters news agency.”

Several survivors have been taken to a hospital in Sofia for treatment related to burns. It is understood that they leaped to safety to escape the intense fire.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia is in contact with the leader of Bulgaria. Similarly, Byoko Rashkov, the Interior Minister of Bulgaria, is relating information to North Macedonia.

Rashkov said, “The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before.”

The interim Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Stefan Yanev, said, “We have an enormous tragedy here.”

One can only imagine the tears and unbearable shock of relatives and friends in North Macedonia.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59383852

