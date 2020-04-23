Children catch coronavirus from childcare worker in Tokyo

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Reports from Tokyo state that eight children have caught coronavirus (COVID-19) from a childcare worker. It is known that none of the children are suffering from fever and stronger symptoms of coronavirus. However, they were sent to the hospital for precautions and further tests.

A staff member took a test for coronavirus after feeling ill on April 16. Subsequently, another six members of the 47 care home workers were sent home to self-quarantine. This is based on other members suffering from fevers and respiratory symptoms.

The care home for children in Tokyo is for children who suffer from child abuse at home, parental neglect, and other negative areas. Yet, even in this protected environment the children still caught coronavirus.

Hence, more stringent measures are needed. Also, childcare workers need to know more about taking full precautions.

According to Saiseikai Central Hospital, all 29 children were tested for coronavirus. The outcome being that eight children were found to have caught coronavirus.

It is hoped that all children and staff members will recover quickly

