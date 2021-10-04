China and Taiwan need statecraft: America, Japan, and blocs are meddling

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

China and Taiwan need to adopt statecraft and implement respective compromises. If not, then outside meddling emanating from America and Japan – and the Quad Group (America, Australia, India, and Japan) and AUKUS (America, Australia, and the United Kingdom) – will increase the magnitude of the situation.

China and Taiwan have coexisted and traded enormously with each other for many decades. Henceforth, rather than both militaries being fixated on the convulsions of history, it is high time that China tolerated greater international freedoms for Taiwan. Similarly, for Taiwan to understand China’s concern about America’s containment policy of China – that is supported by other nations in the Quad Group and AUKUS.

China’s military aircraft recently entered Taiwan’s airspace in unprecedented numbers. The BBC reports, “On Saturday, a total of 39 Chinese military jets flew into the same area in two waves during the day and evening. It was the largest incursion by Beijing to date.”

Reuters reports, “The first wave of incursions comprised 18 J-16 and four Su-30 fighter jets plus two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, while the second had 10 J-16s, 2 H-6s, and an early warning aircraft, the ministry said.”

The United States Department was quick to condemn China and show support for Taiwan. This government agency said, “We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability, and we will maintain our commitments as outlined in the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances. The U.S. commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region. We will continue to stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values and deepen our ties with democratic Taiwan.”

The United States Department also said, “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.”

However, irrespective of America being right or wrong to stand with Taiwan, the words ring hollow from China’s point of view. After all, America interfered – and killed vast numbers – in the Balkans, Central America, Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, Southern Africa, South America, South Asia, and so forth in the post World War Two period. Also, America is pushing an anti-China containment policy via the Quads Group and AUKUS – while Japan equally welcomes and supports this.

During the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan, then endless anti-China announcements were declared. Hence, it is hoped that the new leader of Japan (Fumio Kishida) will be more pragmatic towards China. However, the omens don’t look positive because the usual anti-China diehards remain within the corridors of power.

The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, since taking office said her country was “already independent.”

In the realm of economics and international politics, then democratic Taiwan deserves greater global interaction. However, Tsai Ing-wen needs to acknowledge the geopolitical concerns of China. Likewise, China should give greater leeway for Taiwan to expand its economic and political clout without endless interference from Beijing. Therefore, it is important for China and Taiwan to focus on statecraft and to make respective compromises.

If China wants the Quad Group, AUKUS, and the anti-China containment policies to grow – then threatening Taiwan will only enhance the enemies of China and serve the whims of America and Japan. Thus, it is best to take “the sting” out of nations that seek to contain China by focusing on statecraft and diplomacy with Taiwan.

China and Taiwan need to set the next page of history independently from outside nations that seek to utilize the situation.

https://www.state.gov/increasing-peoples-republic-of-china-military-pressure-against-taiwan-undermines-regional-peace-and-stability/

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/taiwan-reports-largest-ever-incursion-by-chinese-air-force-2021-10-02/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/04/us-condemns-china-for-provocative-aircraft-sorties-into-taiwan-defence-zone

