US seeks to bully India: Russia and New Democratic Order (EU and Japan)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The colonial-minded nations of the United States and the United Kingdom – similar to the European Union (EU) – seek to bully and coerce independent nations. Hence, from Hungary (EU) to India, independent nations face enormous pressure to follow the diktats of Brussels, London, and Washington. Therefore, the “New Democratic Order” concerns colonial-minded nations that seek to dictate.

The politically correct system that coerces at home concerning race and gender identity politics – and woe betide individuals who freely stand up – is now being implemented to a higher degree in America and the EU. Thus, independent nations face the wrath of Washington’s power concentration policies – and this is delegated to the EU, Japan, and the United Kingdom to rubber-stamp. Hence, the very soul of independence is being crushed by the so-called “progressive democrats” who look down with disdain on Hungary, India, the Russian Federation, Serbia, and any nation that refuses to cave in.

Recently, the QUAD Group (America, Australia, India, and Japan) – and the visit of anti-Russia Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan to India – witnessed these nations seeking to coerce India.

However, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently holding firm by preserving the strong ties that exist with the Russian Federation: it is hoped that Modi will not pander to the destabilization of the Russian Federation that is openly sought by America, the EU, Japan, and the UK.

Voice of America reports, “President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.”

Jen Psaki (Press Secretary), in typical double-speak that is all too familiar in the corridors of power of America, the EU, Japan, and the UK, pinned the blame on the Russian Federation concerning the conflict, energy disruptions, commodity markets, and the international food supply chain.

Psaki, like the entire Biden administration – and replicated by the EU, Japan, and the UK – negates NATO expansion, the deaths of over several thousand civilians in the Donbas region (Russian populated and Russian speaking dominated area concerning other ethnic groups) by Ukrainian forces since 2014, ongoing massacres committed by Ukrainian forces related to killing captured Russian Federation troops, intimidating elderly Russians or pro-Russian Ukrainians, and cutting the faces of dead Russian Federation troops that have been witnessed on social media.

The majority of nations in Africa, Asia, and South America, don’t seek to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation – concerning the crisis in Ukraine. India is in league with these nations – for how can you negate Agent Orange to events in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, the bombing of Serbia, destabilizing Syria, countless deaths in drone strikes, and other events in recent times concerning the crimes of America in distant lands?

The New Democratic Order of rubber-stamping the objectives of America is at a fever pitch in the majority of EU nations, Japan, and the UK. However, a backlash is being heard in parts of Africa, Asia, and South America because they don’t seek to be dictated to by the colonial-minded who utilize economic leverages to dictate their agenda.

India should note – if this nation was deemed an economic competitor of America in the future – or a geopolitical threat to a set part of the world – then the same Western colonial bullies of today – and the usual traitor in Asia (Japan) – would turn against India.

After all, how come America was more open to China during the middle of the 1970s and 1980s but today is anti-China? Obviously, elites in Washington now fear the growing economic clout of China. Therefore, India – it is hoped – will continue to brush aside endless pressure being put on this nation by staying independent and continuing to be a bastion for “the soul of Asia.”

