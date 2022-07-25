Contemporary Japanese artist: Landscapes and churches of England

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi is inspired by a fusion of Japanese and European art. Hence, many art pieces are independent landscapes or homages to past Japanese and European artists. In this art piece, the landscapes and Christian churches mainly concern Derbyshire and parts of northern England.

In the first art piece, a stunning laburnum tree in full splendor stands out. The delightful colors of yellow and different shades of green fuse naturally together. This concerns the tree, flowers, and grass. Therefore, the beauty of nature that can soothe the most troubled mind is visible.

The next art piece above is an adorable Christian church. Indeed, Christian churches dot the landscape in a prominent sense when entering villages throughout the Peak District – and the countryside in general throughout the United Kingdom. Utsumi’s art in this piece is done in a more simplistic style that provides a spiritual dimension – especially the gravestones and the lovely color scheme. Hence, a sense of continuity pervades the lovely setting of nature and spirituality.

Utsumi focuses heavily on Buddhist temples, Christian Churches, and Shinto shrines – or themes, including Buddhist monks – related to her focus on aspects of Japanese and European cultures. Thus landscapes are a continuing bind that predominates.

Above is a lovely forest scene, with the lush color of green being in vibrant ascendancy. The river equally beckons ducks and other angles of nature. Also, in the imagination, one can imagine kingfishers on the lookout for fish and owls hooting at night. Therefore, trees in full strength along with the flowing river work a treat.

In the art piece below is another delightful Christian church. Utsumi adopts a simplistic approach. However, it works delightfully. Hence, this delightful Christian church in Brailsford – the Derbyshire dales – looks natural in the surrounding setting.

Below is a more dramatic art piece of a Christian church in the lovely village of Hathersage in the Peak District. Utsumi takes a bold approach by creating a lovely independent atmosphere.

Utsumi says, “Sitting down and sketching this church made me feel warm inside. I could feel the natural flow of spirituality. Hopefully, this can be felt within my art piece when viewed by people.”

Overall, the contemporary Japanese artist provides a glimpse into the delightful nature of England – while providing a spiritual angle.

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes