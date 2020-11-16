Covid-19 clusters up by 26 percent in Japan

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Coronavirus (Covid-19) clusters in Japan increased by 26 percent in the week ending November 9. Hence, with new daily records of coronavirus being reported last week, the trend is pointing in a negative direction.

In total, 130 clusters or multiple infections were reported this week. Thus, similar issues look set for the following week up until November 16 based on daily infections. Therefore, thorough monitoring is being made to tackle this angle.

Japan is on alert given the recent infection highs that have occurred in several parts of the country. For example, from Hokkaido to Osaka new highs were reported last week.

Clusters and multiple infections especially apply to business offices, eateries, welfare facilities (including elderly nursing homes), the health care sector, and various types of educational facilities including schools.

Once known clusters emerge then experts focus on containing the crisis along with local governments. However, the flu and winter season threatens to stretch this system based on increasing infections.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

