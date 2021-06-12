Covid-19 deaths reach 14,000 in Japan: 1 in 28 died outside of a hospital

Covid-19 deaths reach 14,000 in Japan: 1 in 28 died outside of hospital

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan is meeting international G-7 leaders in exquisite surroundings. Meanwhile, in Japan, over 14,000 people have died from coronavirus (Covid-19). Despite this grim milestone – and in the knowledge that in recent months more people are dying outside of hospitals – Suga and the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike seek international support for holding the Olympics.

Alarmingly, of the 500 known cases of people dying from coronavirus outside of a hospital, just below 40 percent have died in the last two months. Hence, last month 97 people died at home or other places outside of a hospital. However, Suga and Koike remain heavily focused on the Olympics.

NHK reports, “Japanese police say at least 500 people infected with the coronavirus have died at home and places other than hospitals across the country after their condition suddenly worsened.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The highest number of known deaths from coronavirus in East Asia and the Mekong Delta have occurred in Japan. Indeed, the last 7 months have witnessed the overwhelming majority of deaths in Japan from coronavirus. However, for Suga’s administration it is the Olympics, anti-China statements, increasing military spending, and providing vast sums to fight international coronavirus while neglecting poorer members of society in Japan.”

Similarly, the Olympics in 2021 remains the main focus of Koike. Her other focus, like last year, is local politics and remaining in power, and entrenching her ideas. Thus the State of Emergency and quasi State of Emergency measures in Tokyo seem to be aimed at the Olympics – and not the working-poor and others who are struggling from the economic convulsions of the coronavirus crisis.

Hence, with 1 in 28 deaths from coronavirus being recorded outside of hospitals in Japan, you would think that Suga would be more focused on this and helping poorer members of society. Especially with nearly 40 percent of the 500 non-hospital deaths occurring in the last two months. However, like usual, Suga seems aloof from the real economic and psychological factors that are blighting tens of millions of people in Japan.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210609_33/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics



