Covid-19 infections just shy of 400 in Tokyo: Worrying signs in Japan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The flu season is on the horizon in Japan. Thus the recent upsurge in new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases is extremely worrying. Hence, the national government and regional governments hit by the recent upsurge need to enact new measures.

Tokyo reported 393 new infections today and Hokkaido once more recorded over 200 coronavirus cases. Similarly, yesterday, the prefectures of Hyogo, Osaka, and Saitama recorded new highs. Therefore, it appears only a matter of time before a record Japanese daily total is announced.

Entertainment districts and the nightlife angle are often areas of fresh outbreaks that eventually spread to wider society. Of course, other angles persist – but from Sapporo to Tokyo the entertainment and nightlife angle often kickstarted a fresh outbreak to a higher level.

If Japan persists with the “Go To Travel” campaign in places like Osaka, Tokyo, and Sapporo – and other areas hit by the coronavirus – then the virus may spread even more during the flu season. Hence, breaks on the campaign are needed wherever possible because the longevity of the coronavirus crisis in Japan is extremely problematic.

In recent months, the suicide rate is increasing and this especially applies to women. Likewise, single-parent families, the working poor, and others facing economic hardship are all suffering from enormous pressure. Similarly, individuals on busy trains and other forms of transport face enormous psychological pressures.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, a Cabinet member, uttered, “We must prevent an explosive expansion of the infection.”

Deaths remain relatively low in Japan from the coronavirus at roughly 1,840. Yet, it is noticeable that deaths are creeping up and the severity of the flu season – and the onset of winter – are factors to be extremely concerned.

Also, some European nations in central Europe that escaped the worst of the coronavirus crisis are now faced with serious issues – and increasing deaths are being announced. Therefore, Japan should look at the international scene because nothing is predictable about the coronavirus crisis – apart from death, fear, and enormous economic strains on society.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

