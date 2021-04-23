Covid-19 ravaging India with daily high infections and deaths

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

India is witnessing a new surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and deaths. The pattern of crisis varies depending on which part of the country. However, in places hit hardest, hospitals are under enormous pressure and oxygen supplies are problematic.

Another 330,000 new infections have been reported in the last twenty-four hours. On top of this, another 2,263 deaths were announced. Thus, with deaths going unnoticed in more remote areas, the situation is spiraling.

India, like Brazil and other nations blighted by absolute poverty, is limited by options available. Hence, complete lockdowns generate enormous misery and increasing poverty for people who are already vulnerable. Therefore, the latest major coronavirus wave hitting India alongside the longevity of the crisis is an enormous problem for the government.

The BBC reports, “Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, faces an oxygen shortfall. In the state capital, Mumbai, at least 13 patients died after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit of a hospital treating Covid patients.”

Reuters reports, “Some doctors advised patients to stay at home, while a crematorium in the eastern city of Muzaffarpur said it was being overwhelmed with bodies, and grieving families had to wait their turn. A crematorium east of Delhi built funeral pyres in its parking lot.”

The following days and weeks need urgent action in the worst-hit parts of India. If not, then the crisis will spiral to other parts of India and increasing poverty will follow new emergency measures.

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-records-biggest-ever-rise-coronavirus-cases-anywhere-world-2021-04-22/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-56858403

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

