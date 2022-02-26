DRC and 7-nation summit to discuss security issues

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) held an important summit to discuss the tense security situation. This notably concerns eastern areas and the Great Lakes region. Therefore, the continuation of the 2013 agreement to stabilize the DRC is still vital today because of the precarious situation in certain parts of this country.

One angle alone, the Islamist forces of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) dragged the armed forces of Uganda to the DRC. The ADF originates from Uganda. However, the ADF’s major foothold is in the DRC.

Recent massacres by the ADF in North Kivu show increasing signs of Islamic State procedures of installing fear. This relates to beheading videos that resemble what happened in Syria and other parts of the world where this Islamist group operates.

Voice of America reports, “The Kinshasa summit, the 10th in the series, brought together the presidents of the DRC, South Africa, Uganda, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Burundi and the Central African Republic, a diplomat said.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Zambia are the other four members of this accord. Indeed, Kenya is especially concerned about security developments in the DRC. While Tanzania is increasingly alarmed by Islamist terrorist forces in Northern Mozambique.”

Last year, Sunguta West, The Jamestown Foundation, reported, “On April 21, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) signed agreements on security and defense amid growing threats from Islamic State in Central African Province (ISCAP), which is active in the eastern DRC. The security and defense pacts provide mechanisms for cooperation between the two countries in counter-terrorism, immigration, arms smuggling, cyber security, and customs and border control. Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Felix Tshisekendi of the DRC signed the agreements alongside other ministers of the economic and maritime transport sectors (The Star, April 21). Nevertheless, the key focus was ISCAP, which the U.S. designated as a foreign terrorist organization in March (Sabcnews.com, March 11, 2021).”

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “Civilians in the DRC are increasingly alarmed by Islamist terrorist attacks. However, past intrigues by Rwanda and Uganda in the DRC also remain vivid. Therefore, it is hoped that the DRC and Uganda will work in tandem and abide by the concerns of local people.”

Voice of America points out the improved relations between Rwanda and Burundi – and Rwanda and Uganda. Hence, it is hoped that regional cooperation will continue to support the DRC – while also helping regional nations to overcome mistrust.

