Egypt kills 21 Sunni Islamist terrorists in two pre-emptive strikes



Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Egypt took preventative measures against Sunni Islamic terrorists who were planning terrorist attacks. This took place in two separate locations in northern Sinai.

The Ministry of Interior announced that security forces killed 21 terrorists in the last 24 hours. Egypt was bracing itself because of past Sunni Islamic terrorist attacks during religious festivals. Hence, the security apparatus had obtained knowledge of pending terrorist attacks.

Voice of America reports, “Egypt’s Interior Ministry says 21 suspected terrorists were killed within 24 hours when police stormed two hideouts in the northern Sinai. Police say terrorists were plotting attacks on the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan.”

Christians and Muslims are often targeted during religious holy days by Sunni Islamists in several parts of the world. At the same time, nations like Qatar and Turkey openly support the Muslim Brotherhood. Therefore, a varied patchwork of terrorist groups and religious agitators persist in parts of Egypt.

Twin operations took place in el-Arish and Bir-al-Abed in northern Sinai. It is known that several security forces were injured in both attacks that killed 21 terrorists.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi during his Eid El-Fitr message said, “I take this opportunity to offer the utmost gratitude and appreciation to all the families of the righteous martyrs of Egypt, who embodied the most wonderful examples of courage and sacrifice and performed acts of heroism on which the waves of terrorism and evil have been shattered, allowing for Egypt to enjoy security and stability.”

https://www.voanews.com/middle-east/egypt-says-21-terrorists-killed-2-northern-sinai-operations

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes