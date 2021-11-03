Ethiopia crisis: TPLF and Oromo forces seek to expand

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Ethiopia is increasingly becoming nervous after recent gains by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and forces in Oromo who also oppose central forces. Henceforth, a State of Emergency will soon come into force concerning new efforts by Ethiopia to stem the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is hinting that outside forces are assisting the TPLF and other anti-Ethiopian government forces. He also implies that the TPLF, OLA, and other anti-Ethiopian government forces seek a failed state – similar to what happened in Libya and Syria.

Abiy said, “They are set to destroy a country – not to build it.”

The TPLF, OLA, and other anti-Ethiopian government forces deny outside meddling. However, regional tensions over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam do exist. This notably applies to Egypt and Sudan.

The Jamestown Foundation (Michael Horton) reported, “The war comes at a time when Ethiopia faces multiple crises that threaten to upend the many gains the country has made over the last two decades. Besides Tigray, Ethiopia is also grappling with an entrenched insurgency in the regional state of Oromia, an economic crisis, rising commodity prices, and tensions with Egypt and Sudan over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).”

Reuters reports, “Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.”

Government affiliated media said, “The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF group in several parts of the country,” state-affiliated media.”

Students and non-military civilians – with virtually no military training – are joining anti-government and pro-government forces. Hence, it is depressing to know that ordinary civilians will become fodder on all sides in this brutal war.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “It is incumbent on all sides to seek a solution outside the military angle. If not, then the spiral of death will increase dramatically… In addition, in the shadow of war, food shortages and health-related deaths will result from the convulsions of war.”

https://jamestown.org/program/tigray-defense-forces-resist-ethiopian-army-offensive-as-sudan-eritrea-and-ethnic-militias-enter-the-fray/

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02/

