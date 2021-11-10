Ethiopia crisis: TPLF forces accused of raping women in the Amhara region

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Disturbing reports of military fighters belonging to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) raping women in the Amhara region of Ethiopia are emerging.

This comes at a time when the TPLF and other anti-Ethiopian government forces are increasing their military campaign. Hence, this will increase ethnic hatred and lead to further divisions in Ethiopia.

Amnesty International is accusing TPLF forces of gang-raping women in Nifas Mawcha. This area is located in the Amhara Region.

Voice of America reports, “Through interviews with 16 women, the London-based rights group detailed a pattern of gang rape, robbery, physical and verbal assault. The report also says fighters with the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, or the TPLF, looted and destroyed medical facilities in the town. Some of the survivors who spoke to the advocacy group recounted use of ethnic slurs and brutal attacks. In some instances, the women said they were raped in the presence of their children.”

Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International, says, “The testimonies we heard from survivors describe despicable acts by TPLF fighters that amount to war crimes, and potentially crimes against humanity… They defy morality or any iota of humanity.”

Reuters reports, “Regional Amhara forces entered Tigray in November to support government soldiers when the war erupted. Tigrayan fighters entered Amhara in July after clawing back control of most of Tigray, Ethiopia’s northernmost region.”

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department (United States), said, “There is no military solution to this conflict, and all parties must begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions.”

It is essential that all sides enter into negotiations to end this brutal war.

https://www.voanews.com/a/amnesty-report-details-accounts-of-rape-by-tigrayan-forces-in-ethiopia-s-amhara-region-/6307309.html

