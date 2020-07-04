Ethiopia fears fresh violence after 81 killed during Oromo protests



Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ethiopia is multi-ethnic and multi-religious thus any outbreak involving ethnicity or religion – or a fusion of both – can spread quickly. Hence anger in Oromia after the death of Hachalu Hundessa (Hacaaluu Hundeessaa) is witnessing violence and bloodshed. Therefore, authorities in Ethiopia need to respond quickly to quell the crisis.

Hachalu Hundessa was shot dead on Monday but the motives remain murky. For many Oromo, this admired singer provided hope for their cause. Thus shock erupted into violence resulting in the deaths of 81 people in Oromia since his death.

The police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the death of Hachalu Hundessa. Therefore, the case is ongoing and factors remain unknown.

The BBC reports, “His songs focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.”

Ethiopian security officials have arrested the American educated Jawar Mohammed (media mogul and activist). This is based on his actions and statements that are adding fuel to the fire. After all, the full facts are unknown.

Despite this, he said, “They did not just kill Hachalu. They shot at the heart of the Oromo Nation, once again!!”

The government immediately shut the internet in parts of the country to limit incitement. Similarly, the armed forces were deployed in the capital of the country to stem the crisis.

Reuters reports, “Gunshots echoed through many neighborhoods and gangs armed with machetes and sticks roamed the streets. Six witnesses described a situation pitting youths of Oromo origin against some of the city’s other ethnic groups, and where both sides skirmished with police.”

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, is a Protestant in the mainly Orthodox Christian and Muslim nation of Ethiopia. He will want to quell the crisis as soon as possible because events can quickly spiral out of control.

Hence it is hoped that the truth emerges about the murder of this admired singer. Followed by talks between all vested parties to stem the bloodshed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-53243325

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-ethiopia-protests/military-deployed-in-ethiopian-capital-after-more-than-80-killed-in-protests-idUKKBN2424XA

