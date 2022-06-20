Ethiopia massacre of over 200 Amhara people by suspected OLA

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia went to the frontline last year when the nation was in a perilous situation concerning the military conflict. This galvanized central Ethiopian forces against the threat of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) from launching an attack on Addis Adaba.

However, ethnic tensions remain in parts of Ethiopia. Hence, the massacre of approximately 230 mainly Amhara people in the state of Oromia will lead to further tensions.

Abdul-Seid Tahir, who resides in Gimbi county, told AP (Associated Press), “I have counted 230 bodies. I am afraid this is the deadliest attack against civilians we have seen in our lifetime… We are burying them in mass graves, and we are still collecting bodies. Federal army units have now arrived, but we fear that the attacks could continue if they leave.”

Abiy said, “There is zero tolerance for horrific acts claiming lives recently in both Benishangul and Oromia regions by elements whose main objective is to terrorize communities.”

Ethiopia News Agency said, “He further pointed out that restoring peace and security in affected communities remains a key priority of his government.”

Voice of America reports, “Ethiopia is experiencing widespread ethnic tensions in several regions, most of them over historical grievances and political tensions. The Amhara people, the second-largest ethnic group among Ethiopia’s more than 110 million people, have been targeted frequently in regions like Oromia.”

Modern Tokyo Times in a past article said, “All sides have committed massacres, including government forces, the TPLF, and others. Hence, the need for national reconciliation by all main parties to the crisis. Therefore, complex issues concerning ethnic, regional, and political dynamics – that were addressed under the EPRDF under the late Meles Zenawi – need to be tackled without the threat of further bloodshed.”

Ethiopia needs international support and honest brokers to help this country overcome many ethnic and regional ills that blight the country.

