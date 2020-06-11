Ethnic clashes, Christian pogroms, and Islamist terrorist attacks in Nigeria

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another Sunni Islamist massacre in northern Nigeria resulted in the deaths of at least 69 Nigerians. The village was completely razed by brutal Islamists in Faduma Koloram, in the Borno state.

At the same time, many deaths have occurred in the Adamawa state between the Lunguda and Waja. This took place in Lafiya where images show the devastation of another communal bloodbath.

Only last month at least 20 people were killed between Hausa settlers in Adamawa state and an indigenous group. The Vanguard reported, “…trouble is between the indigenous Chobok tribe and their Hausa settlers.”

In other parts of Nigeria, violence and deaths continue to flow. However, anti-Christian pogroms seem to be ignored internally because massacres are never-ending.

The Catholic News Agency uttered, “Christian villages have been attacked, farms set ablaze, vehicles carrying Christians attacked, men and women have been killed and kidnapped, and women have been taken as sex slaves and tortured.”

Turning back to the latest Islamist terrorist attack in Faduma Koloram. It is known that 69 people have perished after Sunni Islamists butchered people randomly. Apparently, most were killed by being shot or mowed down by vehicles.

Other tensions persist while cronyism and political corruption are never far from the surface. Terrorist forces related to Nigeria beset the neighboring nations of Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/05/communal-conflict-claims-no-fewer-than-20-lives-in-adamawa/

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/more-than-600-nigerian-christians-killed-in-2020-new-report-says-65880

