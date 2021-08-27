Ethnic massacres in Ethiopia between Oromo and Amhara after alleged OLA attack

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Ethiopia is facing growing ethnic and political tensions in several parts of the country. Thus, with the deaths of over 200 people being reported in the last week after ethnic bloodshed broke out between the Amhara and Oromo, the crisis is spiraling in Ethiopia.

Renewed violence between both ethnic groups followed the alleged massacre of the Amhara by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). Ethiopia deems the OLA to be a terrorist group. However, according to the OLA, they are fighting an insurgency against the government of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) says that people on the ground confirm that the OLA killed approximately 150 people. This took place after Ethiopia withdrew its military forces from Gida-Kirimu.

The BBC reports, “Local officials told the BBC that fighters from the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups clashed over two days last week in East Wollega Zone in the Oromia region.”

Hence, after the Oromo killed many members of the Amhara ethnic group, the call for revenge erupted and many Oromo were singled out and killed. Therefore, inter-ethnic bloodshed flowed horrendously last week.

Voice of America reports, “Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by conflict since November when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF.”

However, many months later, now more parts of Ethiopia are fraying. For example, the Tigray crisis is now being replicated in Afar and Amhara.

Ethiopia is worried about the lack of international impartiality because all sides have committed massacres – like in all conflicts. However, anti-Ethiopian forces appearing to be winning the propaganda war.

Irrespective of who is largely responsible for the bloodshed in Ethiopia, it is important for all combatants to seek a compromise.

The humanitarian situation is extremely desperate in several parts of the country.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/more-210-killed-violence-western-ethiopia

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes