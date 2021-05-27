Far-Left Shining Path kills 16 in Peru

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Shining Path in Peru kills in the name of Marxist-Leninism, Maoism, and other ideals. However, it is difficult to know where ideology and criminality end based on past actions. This equally applies to far-right-wing death squads and past government actions several decades ago in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and other nations where the CIA of America also did brutal deeds.

Thus the massacre of 16 people in a coca production region in a remote part of the country befits their brutal methodology. Hence, even two children were not spared by the Militarised Communist Party of Peru. This movement is an offshoot of the Shining Path.

The Militarised Communist Party of Peru left leaflets near the burned bodies in a warning for people not to vote in the upcoming presidential election. They warned that they would do social cleansing of “parasites, degenerate homosexuals, informants, traitors, and attack brothels.”

On June 6, a presidential election opposed by the Shining Path is scheduled to take place. Unlike the 1980s when the Shining Path was at its height, this organization is but a shadow of its brutal self. Hence, militant followers are minuscule in comparison with the past. Yet, the latest massacre in an area known for narcotics is a grim reminder that zealots remain.

Reuters reports, “The incident took place in a region called Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro (VRAEM), which produces 75% of the South American nation’s cocaine, according to authorities.”

Security operations to crush the remnants of the Shining Path are ongoing in the mountainous and remote region of VRAEM. At the same time, the narcotics angle is extremely damaging and an open-source for funding criminality. Therefore, the Militarised Communist Party of Peru utilizes the situation to somehow survive despite the depletion of their numbers.

In the 1980s, approximately 70,000 people were killed between the Shining Path and security forces. However, this Maoist group declined rapidly in the early 1990s.

The BBC reports, “The Maoist rebel group lost much of its power after the arrest of its leader in 1992 but remnants are still active in Peru’s coca-producing region.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-57239680

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes