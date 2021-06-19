France and international donors to help the Lebanese Army

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Lebanon is multi-ethnic and multi-religious mainly comprising of various Christian and Muslim sects – along with a minority Druze community. In recent history, the ills of Israel, Palestine, Iran, and Syria have all engulfed Lebanon to various degrees and with different outcomes. The most dangerous being the abuse of Lebanon by Palestinian forces under the PLO during its height of power. Therefore, the Lebanese Armed Forces (Forces Armées Libanaises) needs strengthening to protect the unity state.

France and other nations are concerned by the countless difficulties that beset Lebanon. This covers an array of problems from economic mismanagement to political corruption – to being in the eye of the geopolitical concerns of Iran, Israel, and Syria – alongside a plethora of other problems including unemployment, ethnic issues concerning non-Lebanese in recent decades, and so forth.

Another major concern is preventing the collapse and morale of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). Hence, nations including France are to provide urgent economic assistance.

Joseph Aoun, the Commander of the LAF, uttered, “If unmitigated, the economic and financial crisis will inevitably lead to the collapse of all state institutions including the Lebanese Armed Forces, the backbone of the country.”

France 24 (AFP) reports, “France, which has led international efforts to help Lebanon, arranged the virtual meeting with partners including the United States, Russia, China and European powers and some Gulf Arab states, although not Saudi Arabia.”

Reuters says, “Lebanon’s pound has lost 90% of its value against the dollar since late 2019 in a financial meltdown that poses the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.”

Lebanon needs to overcome systematic cronyism and corruption that is eating away at the nation-state. Equally important, the nation of Lebanon needs to be free from the meddling of outside powers that care little for the plight of this nation.

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210617-global-powers-promise-to-help-lebanon-s-crisis-hit-army

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/france-lebanese-army-chief-pleads-help-economic-crisis-worsens-sources-2021-05-26/

