Great Britain win amazing Olympic gold for diving after Daley and Lee deliver

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Olympic 10-meter platform for synchronized diving for men went all the way to the final dive. Even then, the amazing last dive by Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen from China had Tom Daley and Matthew Lee waiting agonizingly for the final dive mark to be declared. However, eventually, Daley and Lee were declared the winners after the duo from China just failed.

Yuan and Aisen performed brilliantly for their richly deserved silver medal. On any other day, it would have been gold. Yet, Daley and Lee were inspired to the very last dive and just claimed gold.

Daley pestered his dad often when a child to be taken to go diving. Hence, he remembered his dad on his long journey for Olympic gold. Daley’s father sadly died young. Thus he said, with fond memories at a moment of pure joy, “He never saw me win an Olympic medal, get married, have a child, teach me to drive, have a pint down the pub.”

Daley told the BBC, “I’ve been diving now for 20 years, it’s my fourth Olympic games and lots of people probably would have counted me out of this Olympics being the older person. But I’m in the best shape both physically and mentally and with the support of Matty coming into this competition.”

The world champions from China only put in one negative dive in a pulsating competition. Yet the one point that separated the duo from Great Britain was enough to fulfil the dreams of Daley and Lee.

Lee said, “In 2018 I moved my whole life to London from Leeds, I had nothing really in London. Our aim was to get an Olympic medal and for it to go the way we wanted it to is awesome. I owe a lot to Tom because he has taught me a lot.”

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook