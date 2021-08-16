Haiti death toll reaches 1,300 after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti is now responsible for at least 1,300 deaths. However, the final figure could increase further because search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Areas hit worst include the towns of Les Cayes and Petit-Trou-de-Nippes to the environs of Saint-Louis du Sud. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of this brutal earthquake was roughly 12 km from Saint-Louis du Sud.

The Mayor of Jérémie, Claude Harry Milord, is visibly shaken by events after at least 100 local people were found dead. He said, “I’m walking around the city to see if we can rescue more people and find more dead bodies.”

Voice of America reports, “Compounding the difficulties facing the country, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the entire coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Tropical Depression Grace is expected to bring heavy rain to the island Monday, leading to flash flooding and mudslides.”

Cuba immediately sent medical teams to help the people of Haiti. Similarly, the nations of Chile, Mexico, and the United States have sent search and rescue teams.

The BBC reports, “The south-west of Haiti appears to have suffered the worst of the damage, especially around the city of Les Cayes.”

However, mistrust remains in Haiti towards the United Nations (UN) and several charities related to the 2010 earthquake. This concerns the brutal deeds of some charity workers and UN personnel who abused women and children. Also, the UN Nepalese contingent spread cholera despite initial denials by the UN.

Lee Jay Walker reports, “The 2010 earthquake in Haiti killed more than 200,000 people and caused extensive damage to the infrastructure and the economy. However, the United Nations and other charities are distrusted by many. This concerns soldiers from Nepal spreading cholera to this country, which killed approximately 9,700 people. Also, sex scandals where children and women were abused by UN personnel and humanitarian charities.”

https://www.voanews.com/americas/haiti-earthquake-death-toll-nears-1300

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-58222888

