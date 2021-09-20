Haiti migrants claim discrimination: Biden’s past disparage and unfairness

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States, in its long history, is a beacon of mass immigration from countless nations from all over the world. Indeed, the paradox of America is that even during its involvement in wars, it still took in Afghans, the Hmong, the Vietnamese, and others. Therefore, along with the enormous rise of the Mexican population in America in the last five decades, just like past migration from countless European nations, you now have a growing Asian population.

This is very different from nations including Iran and Saudi Arabia, who have no interest in giving African Christians or Hindus citizenship with full religious rights. Indeed, in the last 50 years, neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia seeks to dilute the religious angle of either nation and provide solace to the huddled masses by granting citizenship with full religious rights to African Christians and other non-Muslims.

Similarly, the nations of East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan) have little interest in adopting the humanitarian angle of Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Henceforth, in recent times immigration is becoming a hot issue in America and several European nations. Therefore, if something doesn’t alter this dynamic, walls – real or invisible – will be put up in more nations.

HAITI

Turning to Haitians, they are claiming that the administration of President Joe Biden is discriminating against them. This concerns the way they are being treated and then sent back to Haiti.

It doesn’t help that Biden in the past said, “If Haiti, a God awful thing to say, if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot in terms of our interest.”

The Biden administration just ordered the expulsion of Haitians from the environs of the Del Rio (Texas) area on the border of America and Mexico.

Voice of America reports about what appears to be anti-Haitian treatment. Hence, this news agency reports, “A woman who declined to give her name said she had been living well in Chile but did not have legal residency, prompting her to leave. She said Haitians were treated differently than other migrants during detention. She told VOA that detainees from Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua were allowed to change clothes when they requested to do so. Her request was denied, she said, adding that she was wearing the outfit she had on when she was picked up by the border patrol four days ago.”

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported, “More Haitians have been removed to Haiti in the weeks since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office than during all of fiscal year 2020.”

Biden in the past disparaged Haiti. Hence, the ongoing treatment of Haitians by the Biden administration resembles enormous discrimination.

Genuine refugees, including the Assyrians, Alawites, Alevi, the Buddhists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Coptics, Kurds, Yazidis, and others with no majority nation-state to protect them need international support. Likewise, if nations are taking in migrants, then no single ethnic group should be singled out for discrimination.

If reports of discrimination are proven about the treatment of Haitians – and given the past record of Biden’s comments about Haiti – this should be condemned internationally. Reports also indicate that Haitians are facing racism at the hands of other migrants inside Mexico. Therefore, with Haiti being blighted by brutal natural disasters, including earthquakes – the horrendous cholera crisis created by the United Nations contingency from Nepal – Haitians need support internally and externally.

Indeed, if anything, the people of Haiti deserve greater international support. After all, they are leaving their homeland because of rampant poverty, the chaotic political situation, corruption, and an infrastructure that can’t provide for the poorest in society.

https://www.voanews.com/a/haitians-decry-deportation-from-texas-mexico-border/6235398.html

