Hamas supports Turkey crushing the Kurds and other minorities in Northern Syria

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas announced its support of Turkey during the military offensive of this nation in Northern Syria. This isn’t surprising given the Muslim Brotherhood link that binds President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Hamas. However, it is a touch ironic because the Ottoman Empire never gave the Palestinians a nation-state – on the contrary, they were colonized.

Turning to modern events, then it is clear that Hamas isn’t concerned about the deaths of innocent Kurdish civilians and other minorities in Northern Syria. Instead, Hamas follows the destabilization policies of Erdogan. After all, Hamas turned against Syria when Turkey and other nations supported various Sunni Islamist Takfiri groups against the central government.

Hamas stated, “The movement understands Turkey’s right to protect its borders, defend itself and remove threats to its national security against the futility of the Zionist Mossad in the region, which seeks to undermine Arab and Islamic national security.”

Sami Abu Zuhri, a spokesperson for Hamas, stipulated, “We support Turkey’s right to protect its security…”

However, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) wasn’t a threat to Turkey. Indeed, ordinary Kurds and other minorities in Northern Syria all understand the need for disengagement with Turkey. This is based on memories and the nationalist and Islamist sentiments of Erdogan. Therefore, the SDF pulled its military further back in August this year to show no ill intentions.

The Investigative Project on Terrorism reports, “Hamas fighters have been equipped and trained by the Turkish private military company SADAT, which also reportedly trained jihadists belonging to the Free Syrian Army who have joined the Turkish invasion and ISIS.”

Overall, the Palestinian elites have destabilized Jordan and Lebanon in the past – while Sunni Islamist Palestinians have killed the Shia in recent years in Lebanon. At the same time, many Sunni Islamist Palestinians joined anti-Syrian government terrorist groups. Equally, in the Sinai in Egypt, you have many murky Palestinian dealings with Islamist terror groups that have killed Egyptians.

Hence, during the Kurdish hour of need, Hamas is supporting the brutal military goals of Turkey in Northern Syria. This, ironically, also applies to the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds and other minorities in Northern Syria who face the Arabization policies of Turkey.

https://www.investigativeproject.org/8126/hamas-supports-erdogan-brutal-attack-on-syrian

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes