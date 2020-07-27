Increasing deadly attacks in Darfur in Sudan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the past few weeks, more deadly attacks have erupted in the Darfur region of Sudan. Hence, with ongoing political changes in Sudan, the fear is that intrigues seek to destabilize at such a delicate moment for this country. Therefore, with internal tensions over land in Darfur and momentous political changes in Sudan, the situation is extremely tense in Darfur.

According to sources, at least 60 people were killed in one single attack in Western Darfur. This happened in the village of Masteri and the final death toll is likely to increase.

In another attack, an unknown militia killed at least 20 people in Southern Darfur. At the same time, other attacks have hit markets, isolated villages, and shops have been looted. Therefore, some attacks appear coordinated and based on destabilizing a fragile region.

Voice of America reports, “The conflict started in Darfur, in the west of Sudan, in 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against the Khartoum government. Government forces and mainly Arab militia, which moved to suppress the revolt, were accused of widespread atrocities. Some 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, according to U.N. estimates.”

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said several security services from the region would be deployed jointly. He said security services will “protect people and secure the agriculture season.”

It is known that some attacks have been over land disputes. However, the size of several attacks and speed of events appear militia based. Therefore, for forces opposed to the ongoing political changes in Sudan, the region of Darfur is prime for destabilizing.

Hence, until political elites in Khartoum know if purely internal or based on intrigues, ill-ease will remain.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/more-60-killed-attack-sudans-darfur-region-un-says

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes