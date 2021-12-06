India and the Russian Federation to strengthen ties: Putin to meet Modi

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation values its relationship with India. This feeling is reciprocated. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will welcome President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation with open arms. Therefore, the 21st Annual Russia-India Summit seeks to build on firmly established ties.

Unlike America, which even seeks to interfere with the independence of nations purchasing weapons concerning national security, the friendship of the Russian Federation toward India is unconditional.

TASS News reports, “Leaders will exchange opinions on current topics of the international agenda, including the joint work within the framework of the Group of Twenty, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Kremlin added.”

Putin supports a multipolar world compared with America’s containment policies aimed at China and the Russian Federation. Hence, the Russian Federation is known to have cordial relations with all Central Asian nations, India, Iran, Vietnam, and many other Asian nations. Indeed, recently the Russian Federation held military maneuvers with ASEAN nations for the first time.

India should note that when America left Afghanistan, the Russian Federation stepped in with other nations. This concerns seeking important guarantees from the Taliban. Indeed, with the Russian Federation having military bases in Tajikistan and positive relations with all Central Asian nations – and with China, Iran, and Pakistan – then political elites in Moscow could enjoin with regional initiatives to contain the crisis in Afghanistan.

The nations of China, India, and the Russian Federation are the three members of the RIC format. Hence, the three members of the RIC (Russia, India, and China) uttered collective concern and alarm about the situation in Afghanistan.

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “The crisis in Afghanistan was raised by all three members of the RIC (China, India, and the Russian Federation) format. Thus Sergey Lavrov (Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation), Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (Minister of External Affairs of India), and Wang Yi (Foreign Minister of China) all listened to the respective concerns of each nation.”

Lavrov, in reference to more expansive areas outside of Afghanistan, said, “The RIC format remains one of the key factors of global and regional policy, recognized in ensuring security, improving the architecture of transnational relations in the Asia-Pacific region as well as promoting broad economic integration in the Eurasian space. The development of our ‘troika’ is an integral part of the process to shape a more just and democratic multipolar world order with UN coordination. In addition, it contributes to establishing such universal values as multilateralism, equality, and the rule of international law on the world arena.”

India will procure S-400 air defense missiles systems from the Russian Federation and other armaments concerning India’s national security. Thus the administration of President Joe Biden of the United States might put sanctions on India in response. Irrespective of whether America waivers the sale without sanctions, it still highlights that political elites in Washington deem that they have the right to infringe on the sovereign rights of all nations concerning national security. Therefore, India can’t afford to look weak and beholden to the whims of America.

Reuters reports, “India faces a range of financial sanctions from the United States under Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which names Russia an adversary alongside North Korea and Iran for its actions against Ukraine, interference in the U.S. 2016 elections and help to Syria.”

The BBC says, “The showpiece of the visit is likely to be the delivery of the Russia-made S-400 missile defense system to India. It’s is one of the most sophisticated surface-to-air defense systems in the world. It has a range of 400km (248 miles) and can shoot down up to 80 targets simultaneously, aiming two missiles at each one.”

Euro News reports, “India has territorial disputes with China but Putin is expected to reassure Modi that Moscow’s deepening relations with Beijing won’t backfire on the country.”

Indeed, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and RIC all bring the nations of China, India, and the Russian Federation together to various degrees. Hence, the Russian Federation – with extremely cordial relations with all Central Asian nations and Iran – can bring enormous clout to the table when China and India clash over border issues.

India should also note that for many decades America turned a blind eye to the nuclear ambitions of Pakistan and the intrigues of this nation in allowing terrorist networks to utilize the territory of this country. Afghanistan had little hope in democratizing given the free reign of the Taliban – and other Sunni Islamist forces that utilized Pakistan border areas – in connivance with the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) of Pakistan.

India should ignore the intrigues of Washington, London, and Tokyo in hoping to sow regional divisions. Instead, the national security and independence of India are what is important. Therefore, ties between India and the Russian Federation look set to be strengthened even further during the visit of Putin to India.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

