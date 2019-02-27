India bombs Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan: Afghanistan and Iran

Ramazan Khalidov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of India responded to the recent brutal terrorist attack that killed many paramilitary police officers in India ruled Jammu and Kashmir. During the same time period, terrorists utilizing Pakistan also killed many Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Hence, the nations of Afghanistan, India, and Iran have all been blighted by countless terrorist attacks that link Pakistan.

India and Iran immediately stated that retaliations were more than possible after both nations suffered major loses to terrorists utilizing Pakistan. Hence, while Iran is yet to respond, the nation of India felt it had to take action because known terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are known to exist.

According to India, the air force killed many Islamists linked to JeM inside of Pakistan. This took place at terrorist training camps in the region of Balakot, Chakoti, and Muzaffarabad.

India immediately claimed that the airstrikes led by Mirage 2000 jets had killed many terrorists. Yet, Pakistan countered that the strikes caused no damage and that fatalities did not happen. However, it appears that Pakistan F16s were sent to stop the attack by India but the size of the air attack took Pakistan by surprise. Therefore, this led to Pakistan aircraft returning back to base.

Voice of America reports, “In a brief statement, Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale called it a “pre-emptive strike” prompted by credible intelligence that the Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning another suicide terror attack in the country.”

The Long War Journal says, “The JeM camp in Balakot is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and is only 25 miles north of Abbottabad, where US Navy SEALs killed al Qaeda founder and emir Osama bin Laden during a raid in May 2011.”

Of course, it is known that Pakistan involves itself with various Sunni Islamist terrorist groups. However, just like the United Kingdom and the United States have utilized terrorism in the same region and then witnessed blowback – many soldiers in the armed forces of Pakistan have also been killed by terrorists.

To make matters worse for propaganda emanating from Pakistan the nations of Afghanistan and Iran have equally pointed the finger at this country for helping terrorists. Indeed, only recently, after a brutal terrorist attack killed many Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iran immediately stressed that foreign bases will not be tolerated in the long-term if attacks continue.

The President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, in reference to Pakistan, pointedly stated: “Should such a trend continue and they fail to prevent terrorists, we will have the right based on law and international regulations to pursue our rights in due course.”

The Iran Project, in relation to the brutal recent terrorist attack in this country, reports “Iranian military and police officials voice concern over the presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan’s territories, criticizing the Pakistani army and border police’s lax control over shared borders.”

The BBC stipulated last year, “…Pakistan will automatically go onto a grey list unless it is able to provide evidence of a genuine crackdown on two sets of militants – groups based in Punjab province led by Lashkar-e-Taiba who attack Indian targets across the border in Indian-administered Kashmir; and the multiple groups operating out of western Pakistan, which attack Afghan and US forces in Afghanistan and are led by the Taliban and the Haqqani group.”

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan reiterated that Pakistan is the “center of Taliban terrorism”

Overall, it is essential that the international community reign in Pakistan for its many terrorist intrigues throughout the region. Indeed, these intrigues in Pakistan are also to be blamed for countless terrorist attacks against Shia Muslims – this faith group is also butchered in Afghanistan. Likewise, many soldiers in the armed forces of Pakistan have been killed fighting terrorists because of the ensuing chaos unleashed in this country. However, from an international point of view, the nations of Afghanistan, India, and Iran have suffered. Therefore, the bombing by India inside Pakistan should be viewed in the collective light – despite the action being based on the brutal terrorist attack that happened recently in Jammu and Kashmir.

https://www.voanews.com/a/india-pakistan-airstrike/4804154.html

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-44400243

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-kashmir-attacks/india-says-pakistan-based-jaish-e-mohammed-carried-out-kashmir-attack-idUSKCN1Q32H4

https://www.dw.com/en/kashmir-suicide-car-bomb-kills-at-least-33-indian-soldiers/a-47523394

