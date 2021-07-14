Indonesia is the new epicentre of Covid-19 infections in Asia

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Indonesia is reeling from the ongoing international coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. Indeed, in Asia, Indonesia is now blighted by a higher number of daily infections than India. Thus, Indonesia is the current epicenter of the coronavirus in Asia.

The nation of Indonesia will reach 70,000 deaths in the next 24 hours. However, the real death toll from coronavirus is suspected to be even higher. Hence, with the spread of the Delta variant (first discovered in India) throughout Indonesia, the next few weeks will be extremely challenging for this nation.

Newsweek reports, “Indonesia reported over 54,000 new coronavirus cases and 991 deaths Wednesday, surpassing India as the virus’s epicenter in Asia, the Associated Press reported. Officials are worried that the virus’s Delta variant is spreading beyond Java and Bali, which were forced into a partial lockdown because of the spread.”

Seventy-five percent of the 120,000 coronavirus hospital beds are occupied in Indonesia. Thus with the Delta variant spreading to other parts of the country – while being more infectious than other variants that have entered Indonesia – it is easy to understand the urgency of containing the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, the BBC reported, “In Jakarta, the daily number of funerals following Covid protocols jumped 10-fold since early May, the government said on Sunday.”

https://www.newsweek.com/indonesia-reports-over-54k-covid-cases-nearly-1k-deaths-surpasses-india-new-epicenter-1609604

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-57717144

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook