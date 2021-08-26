ISIS attack in Afghanistan kills many in Kabul: Twin fear of Sunni Islamist Takfiris

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kabul in Afghanistan was rocked by two suspected attacks by ISIS (Islamic State) in Afghanistan. According to the Russian Federation, at least 13 people are known to have died. However, this figure is likely to increase.

President Joe Biden of America and his administration didn’t have a plan B after the quick demise of the government of former leader Ashraf Ghani. Thus, once the armed forces of Afghanistan melted away like butter, Ghani left the country quickly. Therefore, the Taliban took the majority of the country without fighting.

Since then, vast numbers in Afghanistan seek to escape the country because of their fear of the Taliban. Hence, with the deadline for American military forces to leave the country nearing – and other nations – horrendous scenes are being witnessed concerning international media coverage. Therefore, with ISIS terrorist attacks in Kabul happening in the past – often aimed at the minority Shia Muslim community – fears persisted that Sunni Islamists would kill innocent civilians during the ongoing evacuation.

The Guardian said, “The explosion took place amid frantic crowds of Afghans outside the airport who have gathered daily in the hope of escaping via the chaotic airlift which the United States says will end by Tuesday.”

Associated Press reports, “Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.”

People are fleeing the Taliban (Sunni Islamist) who seek to enforce draconian laws and rule by fear. At the same time, ISIS (Sunni Islamists) deem the Taliban to be infidels. Events in Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and other nations, indicate that Sunni Islamists soon splinter and start killing each other. Therefore, even if the Taliban sought to keep other international Sunni Islamist terrorist groups out, it is obvious that if NATO nations couldn’t contain terrorism in Afghanistan and Iraq – then how can the Taliban?

General Wayne Eyre of Canada said, “We stayed in Afghanistan for as long as we could. We were amongst the last to cease evacuation operations. We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave. That we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground rapidly deteriorated.”

Other nations also announced that they were ending their airlifts like Canada after the twin terrorist attacks by ISIS. These nations include Belgium, Germany, Hungary, and the Netherlands.

Many sources are claiming that the ISIS affiliate Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) is responsible for the latest terrorist attack to hit Kabul. This will further increase pressure on the Biden administration that planned woefully for the worst-case scenario. Also, ironically, it highlights that the Taliban (Sunni Islamist) will struggle to contain equally militant Sunni Islamist groups in Afghanistan who are expansionists, unlike the Taliban.

Unlike Iraq, various Sunni Islamist terrorist groups from Al-Qaeda to ISIS know that Western NATO forces and America will not want to return to Afghanistan in a military capacity after the ongoing debacle. Therefore, international jihadists know that Afghanistan is fertile ground to train, profit from illegal gains, and so forth.

The can of “Sunni Islamist Takfiri worms” opened up by the Biden administration looks set to be a major boost for international jihadists. Unlike in Iraq, where the Kurds are utilized by America, the political elites in Washington now have nobody on the ground to contain the threat of international jihadists in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan looks set for another lasting traumatic period and a detrimental brain drain.

https://apnews.com/article/europe-france-evacuations-kabul-9e457201e5bbe75a4eb1901fedeee7a1

