Islamic State teaching children to execute Nigerian soldiers

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Earlier this month, Islamists linked to Bello Turji loyalists – who want all Christian churches to be closed in the state of Zamfara – were responsible for killing 200 villagers in this part of Nigeria. Since then, other massacres have occurred against Christians and Muslims alike by Sunni Islamic militants. Therefore, the latest video of indoctrinated Muslim children killing two Nigerian soldiers merely highlights the utter brutality of various Islamic forces in Nigeria.

Voice of America reports, “A video released this week by the Nigerian terrorist group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) appears to show armed children executing two military officers. Security experts say the recruitment of Nigerian children into violent extremism is hampering efforts by authorities to end the insurgency.”

In Syria, Sunni Islamists trained children to behead Syrian soldiers – thus a similar pattern is emerging in Nigeria. However, despite endless massacres against Christians and Muslims by various Islamic extremist forces – or Fulani Muslim massacres against Christians – little changes decade after decade in Nigeria.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “In Nigeria, countless massacres are committed year after year and decade after decade. Also, the massacres are sometimes ethnic-based but with anti-Christian connotations – or outwardly Sunni Islamist, concerning Boko Haram or ISIS (Islamic State in West Africa Province).”

In the past, Boko Haram utilized child suicide bombers to kill many innocent civilians. Hence, the latest video of children killing Nigerian soldiers is the continuity of Sunni Islamic terrorist barbarity in this country. Regional nations are also suffering from the abject failure of successive governments of Nigeria being unable to contain the crisis.

Over 2 million people have fled internally in Nigeria and another two million in the Lake Chad region concerning neighboring nations. At the same time, other forces including Fulani massacres against Christians, ISWAP, Bello Turji loyalists, and so forth are putting enormous strains on Nigeria.

Last year, the Christian Association of Nigeria uttered, “President Buhari should also direct the Police to arraign all suspected kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in their custody with a view to stopping those who are perpetrating the atrocities. Failure to do this will force the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to ask our members to embrace the principle of self-defense wherever the security agencies appeared compromised.”

Nigeria can’t continue to follow the endless path of death, Islamist terrorism, ethnic massacres, and destabilizing neighboring nations.

https://www.voanews.com/a/video-of-child-militants-executing-nigerian-soldiers-raises-concerns-/6407395.html

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/bandits-threat-letter-no-christian-should-be-killed-in-zamfara-can-warns/

