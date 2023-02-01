Islamist kills at least 92 in Pakistan mosque attack aimed at the police

Islamists kill at least 92 in Pakistan mosque attack aimed at the police

Hiroshi Saito and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists planned to kill the police in the latest terrorist attack to hit Pakistan. Accordingly, a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar linked to police officers praying in this holy place, which resulted in at least 92 people being killed by Islamist terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan.”

Approximately 100 people remain injured to various degrees. While images show coffins draped in the flag of Pakistan – highlighting the high number of deaths.

The BBC reports, “The mosque is in one of the most heavily controlled areas of the city, which includes police headquarters and intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus. On Tuesday, local media lined the road outside the gates – the closest that security would allow.”

Sharif said it had “nothing to do with Islam.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Sharif should look around. Young girls are being killed in Iran by the state apparatus and other protesters. In Afghanistan, girls are being denied the chance of a good education. While in Iraq, the Yazidis are still enslaved by Islamists (ISIS – Islamic State). Yes, it isn’t connected to his version of Islam. However, no other non-Muslim faith group – in a plethora of nations – is seeking to impose a legalized system based on religion. Therefore, from Afghanistan to Nigeria – from Pakistan to Mozambique and including terrorist attacks in Europe: the same mindset is butchering, so it can’t be brushed away.”

Lee Jay Walker continues, “How is it that Ahmadiyya and Shia Muslims face more persecution in Pakistan than they do in India or the United Kingdom?”

Last year, in the same city, Shia Muslims were killed inside a Shia mosque. Once more, the terrorists behind this attack were Sunni Islamists.

The security apparatus will be alarmed about how a suicide attacker could bypass such a guarded area. This indicates either an internal connection – or the complete failure of the security cordon that is meant to protect.

Sharif said, “This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge.”

