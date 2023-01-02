Islamists attack Kabul military airport in Afghanistan

Murad Makhmudov and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamists attacked the gate area of the military airport in Kabul. The latest attack highlights how the Taliban struggles to keep out forces that seek to spread the endless path of death.

It is a sign that 2023 will follow a similar path to recent years. Only last week, the head of the provincial security department in the Badakhshan province (Abdulhaq Abu Omar) was killed after his vehicle was attacked.

The Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K is a branch of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). This Islamist organization is anti-Taliban and anti-Shia.

Tolo News reports, “At least 10 people were killed and eight more were wounded in an explosion outside the military airport in Kabul, Al-Jazeera reported, quoting sources within the Islamic Emirate.”

Abdul Nafi Takoor (Nafy Takor), the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said “A number of our countrymen were martyred and wounded as a result of a bomb blast that took place outside Kabul military airport.”

Arab News reports, “The security situation in the country has been deteriorating in recent months, with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claiming responsibility for multiple attacks that have targeted Russian, Pakistani and Chinese diplomats, and civilians in Kabul.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The Taliban needs to get a grip on the internal security problem. If not, outside nations might meddle once more in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. It matters not if people adamantly oppose or support the Taliban – because this nation is now controlled by forces that came to power after endless meddling by America, Gulf powers, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.”

Gulf powers, America, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom all supported Sunni international jihadists against Communist Najibullah in Afghanistan several decades ago. Najibullah introduced educational reforms for women and other positive angles to society. However, the usual nations supported various Sunni Islamic forces in this country to topple Communist forces. Therefore, the Islamist path was laid by the very nations that are now condemning the Taliban.

https://tolonews.com/afghanistan-181426

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2224996/world

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes