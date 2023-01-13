Islamists attack Kabul near Foreign Ministry

Murad Makhmudov and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

Kabul was rocked once more by a terrorist attack by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K is a branch of the Islamic State). The latest suicide bomb attack happened outside the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan.

Lee Jay Walker says, “This is a further grim reminder that the Taliban – similar to several NATO powers under the auspices of America – can’t stem the tide of Sunni Islamic terrorism.”

The death toll is at least five civilians. However, some reports claim around 20 people perished in the latest terrorist attack to hit Kabul.

The BBC reports, “It comes after recent blasts targeting foreign interests. Several countries, including Turkey and China, have embassies in the area.”

The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the terrorist attack. This mission said, “Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan… Our condolences to the families affected.”

Tolo News reports, “A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in a regular daily briefing on Thursday strongly condemned the attack and said they hope that Islamic Emirate can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals.”

ISIS-K is stepping up its terrorist campaign against foreign interests – and nations with links to the Taliban. This comes at a time when the Taliban seeks to attract international investments.

After all, the Taliban’s standoff with many nations in the international community – concerning draconian laws enacted against women – is creating more economic problems in a nation blighted by poverty and limited opportunities.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The nation of Afghanistan is rich in natural resources. Hence, ISIS-K – like a willing proxy – intends to generate internal instability to stem economic activity and weaken the Taliban on several fronts. This concerns economics, sectarianism, terrorism, and preventing international trade deals to alleviate poverty.”

Arab News reports, “The security situation in the country has been deteriorating in recent months, with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claiming responsibility for multiple attacks that have targeted Russian, Pakistani and Chinese diplomats, and civilians in Kabul.”

Outside nations meddled many decades ago in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. This includes America, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and several Gulf powers. Therefore, since the demise of Najibullah, this nation took a turn for the worst because of constant meddling.

https://tolonews.com/afghanistan-181575

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-64239443

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2224996/world

