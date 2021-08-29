Islamists burn and hack 19 people to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is affiliated with ISIS (Islamic State – IS). Henceforth, the ADF has committed countless massacres in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Therefore, the latest brutal massacre against innocent civilians in eastern parts of the DRC isn’t a shock despite the utter barbarity that unfolded.

It is known that Sunni Islamists hacked and burnt 19 people to death in the village of Kasanzi. This village is located in the troubled region of North Kivu.

The DRC is blighted by ethnic, religious, and political tensions. Hence, the weak infrastructure is exploited internally and externally by many forces. Indeed, the ADF originates from Uganda.

Health-related concerns in the DRC include cholera, Covid-19, Ebola, HIV/AIDS, intestinal parasites, malaria, measles, the Plague, tuberculosis, and other important health issues that further exacerbate the situation. In one recent outbreak of measles (2018-2020), approximately eight thousand died. Of these, roughly 75 percent were children aged below five years of age.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC implemented security measures in the hope of containing the crisis. However, the latest massacre by the ADF is bound to lead to many people fleeing from their homes.

The DRC needs greater international and regional support because of the magnitude of the situation.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes